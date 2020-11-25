Ziza Bafana’s ex-lover and baby mama known as Vanessa has claimed that ever since she dumped the ragga muffin artist, he lost his luck and momentum in the music industry.

Vanessa who sired a child with Ziza Bafana made the bragging remarks while explaining why she thinks the Pomini Pomini singer faces a dip in form in showbiz.

During the light conversation, Vanessa stated that since Bafana hooked up a new girlfriend known as Irene, his life got messed up and she couldn’t stand a man who couldn’t add value to her life anynore.

She, however, noted that the good thing is that they are co-parenting as well adding that she can’t reveal any nasty secrets about Ziza Bafana because he is the father to her child.

When Vanessa was asked about the rumors of dating and having entanglements with John Blaq, she quickly denied the allegations saying they are untrue and baseless.

Watch the interview below: