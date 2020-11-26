Ugandan local entertainment followers are currently filled with excitement following the good news that the Pearl of Africa was confirmed to host the seventh edition of the MAMA awards in 2021.

The event that will take place on the 20th of February 2021 is the first time Uganda will be hosting the awards function and the second time as East Africa at large after Kenya.

During the virtual launch of the awards, musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool revealed that hosting the awards will help Ugandan artists and the whole music industry to rate itself generally.

Douglas Lwanga, Sheebah Karungi and Bebe Cool at the official launch of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards

I am so happy that the MAMAs are in Uganda to help us rate our music industry in general. And two, they also help rate our selves and say okay, Nigeria can be 10 times bigger than Uganda but the MAMAs are here and I’m in the MAMAs right now. Bebe Cool

The Gagamel boss also talked about his 2015 nomination in the awards saying it was a great achievement for him since they showed him how the local industry was getting closer to the Nigerian counterparts and it revived hope among the artists who follow him.