When was the last time you heard of a song from the Ngoni music duo? Well, they return with a new song for the Christmas season dubbed ‘Sekukulu Besti’.

If you were born just recently, you probably have no clue about what ‘Ngoni’ is but those old enough can tell you that at some point, their music ran the industry.

Ngoni is a duo made up of singers Aydee Dumba and Patrick Nyanzi alias Pato. They had many hit songs and they were popular back in the day for songs like:

Ddigi (ft. Mr. Mosh), Love to Party (ft. Nonini), Nkulubuse (ft. Sunami Ndogo), Sirimba (ft. Lady Jay Dee), Black, Yellow, Red (ft. Kaweesa), Omwami (ft. Desire Luzinda), Maama (ft. Bushoke), among many others.

Ngoni – Aydee and Pato

The group, however, took a long while off the music scene as both artistes decided to pursue their other dreams as family men.

Their fans have always wondered whether they will ever hear them sing again and Aydee has often answered to that question in affirmative.

On Wednesday, they dropped their newest song dubbed ‘Sekukulu Besti’. It is a song for the festive season.

Friends, its been a while. Tuli mu situlago but here is a tune from NGONI to kick off the festive season. Please subscribe to our youtube channel, support your artistes. Video dropping soon. Aydee Dumba

Ngoni’s renown lyricism and high-end production is evident in the new song and it is a song that might live on forever like a couple of other classic festive season songs.

Listen to tye audio below: