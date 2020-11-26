For the past couple of years, we have seen several local artists opt out of the locally organised awards citing unfairness and bias.

Following the launch of the 7th edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) in Uganda on Wednesday, TNS singer Sheebah Karungi requested local awards organizers to emulate the internationally recognized MAMAs, how they organize and host their events.

While speaking to journalists, Sheebah advised local awards organizers to always take their time when staging the awarding function in Uganda so as not to reward artists with awards that they are not deserved.

Douglas Lwanga, Sheebah and Bebe Cool at the launch of MAMAs 2021 in Uganda

In that case, she requested that if they could, they would decide to join forces and at least come up with one major combined function at least once a year and give out awards to only to the deserving artists.

She made the statements while giving her idea as one of the ways to end the trash talk about the local awards.