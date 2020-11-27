Ardent fans of Juliana Kanyomozi painted the city with her name and photos as they wished her a happy birthday in advance on Thursday 26th November 2020.

Born 27th November 1980, Juliana Kanyomozi turns 40-years-old today and her fans are out to make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed as their queen steps on the fourth floor.

Photos of different billboards with Juliana’s face and the writing “Happy Birthday Juliana” made rounds on social media on Thursday.

Her fans who associate as Team Juliana took the credit for painting the city with love for their diva and before going to bed, the songstress had taken notice and acknowledged their efforts.

On her social media pages, the Still Here singer thanked her fans as she revealed that they got her good and it is something she will never forget.

I have the best fans period. You got me good here. Thank you thank you thank you family. I don’t know what to say. This has surely warmed my heart. I will never forget it. #EarlyBirthdaySurprise Juliana Kanyomozi

Happy Birthday to the diva!