Singer Angella Katatumba’s love life is without a doubt full of ups and downs basing on the little information that we at least know about her.

Angella Katatumba has been making headlines after her relationship with multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer Daddy Andre ended in tears. She called it quits after the former declined to carry out an HIV/AIDS test.

Since we are pretty certain that she is no stranger to heartbreaks when it comes to issues of the heart, the Emotional singer opened up on reasons why she decided to throw in the towel in her first marriage.

Read Also: I left Daddy Andre because he failed to do the HIV test – Angella Katatumba

While speaking in an interview on Urban TV, Katatumba recounted how she faced a toxic and horrific experience when her first boyfriend dumped her. She lost over 38kgs in just a space of three weeks.

She went ahead to explain how she fed on only ice during that moment plus adding how she wanted Jesus to end her life reasoning that she was going through a lot of pain and she didn’t know where it was coming from.