Betting company Melbet and Uganda Premier League outfit Kyetume Football Club have unveiled a partnership ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The sponsorship that will see Melbet displayed on the club shirts was unveiled at the company’s offices in Nakawa.

The longevity of the sponsorship that will take care of the club kits and player welfare was not revealed but Melbet Director defined the partnership as a marriage.

“We are much more pleased to sponsor Kyetume. It’s a great privilege and we are confident about the club’s direction and we want them to win the league.

“This is more than a sponsorship, it’s a marriage. We target to achieve a lot together,” Melbet Director, Andrew Kamwesigye, said.

The brief unveiling ceremony was also attended by Kyetume Football Club CEO Emmanuel Musinguzi and Technical Director Jackson Mayanja.

Kyetume is expected to unveil players for the 2020-21 season next week.