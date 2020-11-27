Singer John Kasadha alias John Blaq has revealed that he was advised by his mom to first turn 30 before settling with his ideal lifetime lover in marriage.

The ‘Makanika’ singer opened up about his mother’s advice after being asked about his plans to settle down in a serious relationship during a TV interview.

The question came up after rumors went viral revealing how his rumored girlfriend Vanessa had ditched him for another love partner after she allegedly caught him flattering with a Radio 4 female presenter.

It is reported that since that incidence the two stopped seeing eye-to-eye and it is said that they had even blocked each other’s phone contacts.

The latest information coming through indicates that the pair might have settled their differences and could be having a renewed affair.