As the world awaits for the 2021 MAMA Awards, a couple of changes were made by the organizers as four new categories were added to make a total of 20 categories.

The Iconic MTV Base celebration, MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA), which showcases the ultimate in African culture, music, and creativity, will be held in a re-imagined virtual format in Uganda on 20th February 2021.

The ultimate celebration of local African and international talent and achievement, MAMA 2021, in partnership with Uganda, The Pearl of Africa, recognizes and rewards musicians, trailblazers and those who are shining a light on the continent’s diverse talent and creativity by instilling positive impact on African music and youth culture over the previous year.

All eyes are on the Pearl of Africa, Uganda as the East African country prepares to host, for the very first time, the MTV Africa Music Awards.

The awards will be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130). The repeat show will also be aired on BET Africa, BET International and MTV channels across multiple continents as a one-hour MAMA-themed MTV World Stage feature.

In some of the changes, 4 new categories including the MAMA Generation Change Award, Best Fan Base, Alone Together Best Lock-down Performance and Personality of the Year were added. These new categories seek to demonstrate MTV Base’s commitment to supporting the youth of Africa.

The MAMA Generation Change Award will recognize the inspiring, young changemakers of the continent who are tackling some of the world’s most challenging social problems. The Alone Together Best Lock-down Performance recognizes outstanding performances that took place virtually by celebrating artists who took to streaming services to share their music and unite society during the unprecedented 2020 Lockdown.

It brings the number to twenty categories from which 20 winners among the various talented personalities will be selected. Below is a look at all the available categories in the 2021 MAMAs:

Best Female Best Male Best Group Best Breakthrough Act Best Collaboration Best Hip Hop Best Alternative Best Ugandan Act Best Lusophone Act Best Francophone Act Best International Act Video of the Year Song of The Year Artist of the Year Alone Together Lockdown Performance Listeners Choice Best Fan-Base Award Personality of the Year MAMA Legend Award MAMA Generation Change Award

The category selection criteria is from October 1st 2019 to October 1st 2020. The nominees will be announced in December 2020 and music lovers will have their say by voting for their favorite stars online.