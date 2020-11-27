Close to a week now, different celebrities have been sharing posts on their social media pages praying and wishing Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte a quick recovery after information went viral revealing that he is hospitalized.

Some information that was being shared had started misleading a section of the public with some people claiming that the outspoken Sheikh had already breathed his last.

However, his son who is taking full care of him in the hospital Sulaiman Sowedi Muwonge came out and refuted the reports of his dad’s death but confirmed that he is indeed bedridden.

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo calls for ceasefire against Sheikh Muzaata

He therefore asked whoever was spreading the false information about his dad to stop it immediately noting that the claims started after a number of people tried to call Sheikh Muzaata’s phone which is off.

Sulaiman went on to reveal that at the moment his dad is slowly improving and his condition is not worrying anymore. A few days from now, Sulaiman believes that Sheikh Muzaata may be discharged because his body is positively responding to medication.