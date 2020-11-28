Singer Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass is currently having some peace of mind following the good news he shared about his dad being discharged from the hospital where he had spent one and a half months.

Basing on his short gratitude letter on Facebook, A Pass disclosed how his dad has been critically ill adding that they were on the verge of losing him but their family doctor and other medical support teams at Poly Clinic put in much effort to see that his dad recovers.

Now that his dad is strong and back on his feet, the “Nkwagala” singer also noted how he is able to resume to his work without any complications.