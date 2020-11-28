Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nakanwangi a.k.a Winnie Nwagi stunned many of her followers when she publicly revealed that she would love to get pregnant again by mistake.

The “Fire Dancer” singer made the statement as she was responding to a question on when she expects to get a second-born child.

Her hilarious response of hoping to get pregnant by mistake elicited mixed reactions as everyone she was with in studio wondered how could a person of her status think about such a thing.

Getting pregnant is not easy for those asking me when am I getting a second born. I want to get pregnant again by mistake Winnie Nwagi

Before she made the statement, she first stated that getting pregnant is not easy thereafter asserting how she is in a relationship with someone very secret that she doesn’t want the media to know about.

Winnie Nwagi furthermore maintained how her allegations of dating Chosen Blood are out-dated.