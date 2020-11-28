It is not the best of news in singer and local actress Evelyn Lagu, born Evelyn Nakabira’s, home as updates reaching our desk indicate that she was re-admitted to Nakasero hospital.

The information about Lagu’s speedy check-in at Nakasero hospital was revealed by one of her best friends and a local drama and movie actor Ssukuma Bbosa Moses who revealed how the singer is bedridden and not in a good condition.

According to more details coming through reveal that Lagu is on life support after an attack struck her unaware and caused her difficulty in breathing.

Her being rushed to the hospital comes just after about a few month since she was discharged from the same hospital after she recovered from a terrible kidney complications.

Lets join in prayer and wish her a quick recovery!