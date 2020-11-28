Multi-talented Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Sam Ssemwogerere alias Zulitumz held an epic and top-notch All-white INVICTUS album launch party on Friday 27th November 2020, as he had earlier promised.

The album launch highly lived to the hype as it attracted a number of local celebrities from fellow artists like Lydia Jazmine, Zex Bilangilangi, Winnie Nwagi, Sheilah Gashumba, Abryanz and other socialites who were all decked in white outfits as the party theme suggested.

The album that Zulitums launched consisted of 12 tracks that included; You Know Why (feat. Skales), Easy, Tabu, Oweso, For The Love, Meant For Me, One Minute, Finish Up, Counting On You, Good Good, Somebody’s Daughter, and Bus Duniya.

Read Also: Zulitums optimistic as 12-track INVICTUS album drops on pre-order

Despite revelers rocking Zulitums party in large numbers, many of them were left with a sour taste in the mouth after he failed to honor the agreed time that the party was supposed to start.

According to reports reaching our news desk reveal that the launch was supposed to start at 2pm but the party got underway at around 6pm and Zulitums took to stage at exactly 9pm and some revelers who were afraid of curfew restrictions left the venue earlier before the main function started.

Take a look at how the album launch party went down by subscribing to our YouTube channel below.