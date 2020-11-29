Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth a.k.a Akothee has shocked her followers after she publicly declared how she sold her soul in order to see her children grow and get the best in the world.
The mother of five made the confession as she was celebrating her daughter Vesha Okello’s success after she graduated with her first degree from Strathmore University.
Basing on a long post on her social media pages, Akothee stressed that the only achievement that she is very proud of is educating her children despite she does it out of pain and stressful hustles but feels it is worthy.
Akothee also noted how it has not been easy, and for the four years, her firstborn daughter has been at Strathmore University, she has never had to step foot at the institution, and she knows nothing about the University.
I have never step foot in STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY, I don’t even know how it looks like nor it’s bank details . I transfer school fee to my childrens accounts and they can choose to pay school fee or spend the money it’s none of my business. ( I am a very irresponsible mother ,my parenting skills are different) after 18 you are old enough to marry so whatever you want to do with your life is your choice, but just know, off cameras, I am a tough displinary no nonsense mother. I had so much problems in my life that I could not afford to police whether Vesha @veshashaillan is in school or in a man’s house, but I would call ,follow up ,show up in their hostel without permission just to let them know ,the freedom is also monitored. I managed to make my children my friends ,so we can talk about everything & everybody. They knew my main worry was pregnancy,but I warned them, when you get pregnant,you will carry that baby to term ,give birth and go live in Rongo. I AM A PROUD SINGLE MOTHER oF 5 @veshashaillan .
THE ONLY ACHIEVEMENT I HAVE ISAkothee
EDUCATING MY CHILDREN AND GIVING THEM THE BEST
I SOLD MY SOUL TO SEE MY CHILDREN GROW AND GET THE BEST ( I did everything I could to see them succeed) @veshashaillan CONGRATULATIO