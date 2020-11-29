Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth a.k.a Akothee has shocked her followers after she publicly declared how she sold her soul in order to see her children grow and get the best in the world.

The mother of five made the confession as she was celebrating her daughter Vesha Okello’s success after she graduated with her first degree from Strathmore University.

Basing on a long post on her social media pages, Akothee stressed that the only achievement that she is very proud of is educating her children despite she does it out of pain and stressful hustles but feels it is worthy.

Akothee also noted how it has not been easy, and for the four years, her firstborn daughter has been at Strathmore University, she has never had to step foot at the institution, and she knows nothing about the University.