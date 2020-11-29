Lilian Mbabazi believes that there is a huge opportunity for Ugandan artistes and Uganda as a country to shine on the global stage by hosting the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) in 2021.

It is no longer a secret that Pearl of Africa will be the host of the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. It was confirmed within the week that Uganda has the privilege but what does it feel like for the Ugandan artistes?

While performing on the Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday, former Blu*3 songstress Lilian Mbabazi revealed how it is a good opportunity for Ugandan artistes to shine on a bigger stage.

Lilian Mbabazi performs on the Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Hills Images)

Read Also: Shaka Mao off the mark as Lilian Mbabazi impresses on Club Beatz concert

She also believes that Uganda as a country can make the most of the moment and shine on the global scene as it hosts the 7th edition of the awards slated for 20th February 2021.

That’s awesome, that’s very great news. This is a very good opportunity for our artistes in Uganda and also Uganda to shine on the world map. It’s good for us, MAMAs is a big deal. Lilian Mbabazi

While still under Blu*3, Lilian Mbabazi together with the all-girls group were nominated in the MAMAs in 2009 in the categories of Best Group and Best Performer. She knows what she is talking about and it’s upon Uganda to use the opportunity.

Here is what you need to know about the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards.