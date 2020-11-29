After three weeks of no action, the Club Beatz At Home concert returned on Saturday with Lilian Mbabazi, Shaka Mao and Eeezzy slated to perform on the Club Pilsener-sponsored show.

Shaka Mao, the least known on the lineup, got the show going as the first performer on the night. He performed two songs; ‘Plastic Lover’ and ‘Like I do’.

Shaka Mao also did a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ amidst his ‘Like I Do’ performance and that must have left so many fans, who were watching him for the first time, impressed. It is a performance that he will probably never forget.

New kid on the block @maoshaka opens the #ClubBeatzAtHome concert with 'Plastic Lover'. Reggae music again pic.twitter.com/sppxF0TDR9 — MBU (@MBU) November 28, 2020

The next performer is one who has had such a year to remember especially for his hit song ‘Tumbiza Sound’. Eezzy came on with the energy as he performed his songs ‘Kuki’ and ‘Tumbiza Sound’.

He further said that his Tumbiza Sound song should not be banned by Ministry of Health because it was a song he made to sensitize people and also to give them something to be happy about during lockdown.

Eezzy performs on Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo by Hills Images)

Lilian Mbabazi then came on. The stage lighting and set up made by Fenon Records gave the former Blu*3 singer such an entrance befitting for the star that she is.

Dressed by Larry Casual, the songstress gave an energetic performance which left people, who were watching from the comfort of their homes, impressed.

Lilian Mbabazi was joined by The Mith perform on Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo by Hills Images)

The highlights of her performance included the Mowzey Radio tribute and when she brought the big surprise of the night; Tom ‘The Mith’ Mayanja, to perform their song ‘Could It Be You’.

She held nothing back and her performance is one you need to watch. If you missed the show, we got you:

