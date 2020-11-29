Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall artist Vyper Ranking has shared the sexy visuals for his latest new single dubbed Kululwo which may probably mark his last release of 2020.

Vyper Ranking dropped the visuals for the new single after several days of informing the public on social media how he was set to share colorful visuals.

The brief but undeniably alluring music video is treated with an array of mellow colors which collectively set the tone for a laid-back atmosphere that creates a captivating and groovy video.

In the visuals and according to the lyrics of the song, Vyper Ranking plays the role of a smooth talker pleading to his love interest to reciprocate the same feelings plus promising to spend all his savings on her.

A fusion of toned down colors give the mid-tempo track an overall easy feel as dancers in the video capture the risque story-line of the music video.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: