Ugandan musician Alexander Bagonza, alias A Pass has revealed why he separated with his former girlfriend Winnie Ruhweza (Babs Winnie).

The duo had been thick as thieves for nearly three years but their admirable relationship went cold without much light on what was happening.

Good Old Days: A Pass and Babs Winnie

While sharing with his fans on Twitter, A Pass opened up in a fans Q&A session where he talked up what seemed to be quite an eventful journey with Winnie.

When quizzed on whether he still talks to Winnie, A Pass replied “not really” before divulging how both failed to connect on “personality” level.

“Sometimes didn’t work well more on a personality level not love, I still love her..” he added.

A Pass and Ruhweza, a professional make-up artist who lives in Stockholm, often shared Instagram moments in the past.

The duo were then “rumoured to have picked an argument which forced the pair to delete each other’s pictures from Instagram.”

In an interview with the Observer newspaper in 2016, the “addicted” singer spoke about the same, saying “When you are a liar, there’s no business between us.

“[Speaking ardently:] I value honesty and respect. I am a romantic guy because I listen a lot and I care about other people’s feelings. When I love, I love only one person and I give them my 100 percent.”