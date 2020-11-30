According to A Pass, the late Mowzey Radio was a special singer and lyricist, in the league of his own and hence shouldn’t be compared to anyone.

During the ‘A Pass On Vibe Talk’ session on Twitter on Sunday, Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass showed how much he respected the former Goodlyfe singer.

A one Twitter user identified as Malek Dre posed the question about whetherA Pass thinks there’s any musician who matches the late Radio’s talent.

A Pass brings a goat on stage at Club Beatz At Home concert (Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

In his reply, A Pass made it clear what a special artiste Radio was and how he was in a “league of his own.”

“No, he was in a league of his own. Very special and a lyricist,” replied A Pass.

A Pass worked on a couple of songs with the late Radio and they both always accorded escherichia other so much respect.

In the same Q&A session, A Pass opened up about his failed relationship with the Sweden-based Babs Winnie.