Renown music critic Edward Sendi is chest-thumping after Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrick Ssali alias Paper Daddy with whom he was at loggerheads heeded to his advice and opened up a door-to-door beer delivery business.

The Dembe FM Talk N Talk show analyst shared his excitement after being tipped and coming across artwork revealing that Paper Daddy has started a beer delivery business.

Sendi had previously advised Paper Daddy to re-brand to Fish Daddy since his attempt in the music industry had stagnated and told him to start a fishmongering business.

When the “Lonely” singer heard of Sendi’s advice, he was quick to clap back at him saying he is malnourished and that he should be checked into rehab in order to freshen up his thinking.

Paper Daddy went ahead to hit the booth and released a song aimed at stinging the Talk N Talk show analyst.

According to the updates reaching our gossip desk, Edward Sendi is having the last laugh after Paper Daddy joined the beer delivery business.