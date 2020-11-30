Presidential Advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakangubi welcomed a bouncing baby boy on Monday 30th November 2020 and she named him after the President of Uganda Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Full Figure shared the good news of welcoming her new bundle of joy this evening revealing her son’s names as Museveni Kairos Pearl via her Facebook page.

I can’t thank God enough for you my handsome son Museveni Kairos Pearl welcome to this wonderful world. Full Figure

Full Figure’s son Museveni Kairos Pearl

After sharing the news, a number of her followers bombarded her comment section congratulating her after a safe delivery.

This comes just a day after her rumored lover Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo Events was introduced by his fiancée.

Congratulations Full Figure!