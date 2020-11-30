Singer Winnie Nwagi isn’t one of the local female celebrities to joke around with if you’re thinking of sending her a token of appreciation or lunch for good work done.

The Swangz Avenue singer came out boldly and disclosed that she can’t accept Shs 7,000 from a man if being sent to her as a token of appreciation and that if received, she would refund it.

She went on to disclose that on top of sending back the money, she could even top it up to Shs 10,000 because, according to her standards, sending her 7k is disrespectful.

I can’t take Shs 7k from a man. If he sends it, I send it back. In fact, I can even send you Shs 10k. That is disrespect to me as me. Winnie Nwagi

The “Musawo” singer made the braggart statements during an interview while disclosing how she isn’t cheap as some people out there could be thinking.