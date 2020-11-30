Gospel artistes Levixone and Exodus advocate for peace and love in their new collaboration titled “Give Me Love”.

Exodus and Lexicon have worked on a project before dubbed “Brekete” but it didn’t receive the much anticipated airplay.

They hit studio with Nessim Pan Production and recorded this new song dubbed “Give Me Love” and it could be what they’ve been looking for through their efforts.

Very similar to both artistes’ popular tracks, Give Me Love is full of vibes. It’s a song you’ll be forced to dance to.

Both artistes can be categorised in the dancehall genre even within the Gospel music section which they’ve mastered over the years.

Give Me Love is a song dedicated to preaching peace and love amongst people despite the differences that come up in everyday life.

Listen to the audio here: