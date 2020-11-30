Veteran Media personality Mpiire Nicholas, commonly know as Messe Bontwe, is pessimistic about the future and longevity of Paper Daddy’s new business venture of beer delivery. He predicts that it may collapse very soon.

Messe Bontwe started doubting the future of Paper Daddy’s new business venture when he heard that the business is located at his father’s home yet he knows how Bebe Cool is good at consuming alcohol.

In that aspect, Bontwe does not see a way how the business can expand because the pair could drink the business away themselves without serving the customers’ needs.

Read Also: Edward Sendi glad as Paper Daddy heeds to his advice and starts beer business

The former Dembe FM presenter spoke out his mind during the Talk N Talk show where he had been hosted.