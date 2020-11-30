You can now shop online in the safest and simplest way using MTN Momocard – a virtual card that allows you make debit card / Mastercard payments.

With the current black Friday opportunities, Netflix packages and many others offers available, having a an MTN Momocard will be so vital.

How To Shop Online With Your #MTNMoMocard. Dial *165*70# to create an MTN MoMocard.



When you visit a website that accepts debit card / Mastercard payments, search for items you would like to purchase, add them to the cart, and when asked to enter the debit card details type; pic.twitter.com/peiX25US7N — MTN Uganda (@mtnug) June 8, 2020

How To Shop Online With Your #MTNMoMocard

1.Dial *165*70# to create an MTN MoMocard.

2. When you visit a website that accepts debit card / Mastercard payments, search for items you would like to purchase, add them to the cart, and when asked to enter the debit card details type;

Card Name: Here enter the names in which your mobile money is registered.

Card No.: Enter the long (16 digits) number that begins with 53…..,

CVV: Enter the 3 digit number after the comma.

Expiry Date: Enter the month and year of the expiry date usually in this format (mm/yy) eg. (02/20) or select from the drop-down menu.

3. Click complete payment then when the website finishes you will receive an SMS from MTNMobMoney showing how much has been deducted.