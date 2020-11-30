Bongo meets Zouk as Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz teams up with the legendary Congolese musician Koffi Olomide on a brand new song dubbed ‘Waah’. The visuals are out!

Just a few days ago, we came across different videos on social media showing Koffi Olomide arriving in Tanzania ahead of projects that had been scheduled by his team and Diamond’s Wasafi camp.

The Congolese music legend also had a few interviews before hitting the studio, quite swiftly, with Diamond Platnumz and within a space of 48 hours, they had come up with a song produced by Lizer Classic.

Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide in studio (Instagram)

Dubbed ‘Waah’, the collaboration is one which Diamond is very confident will turn into a big hit within the East African region and Africa as a whole later on. The audio registered 1 million views on YouTube after upload within one day.

The visuals were also shot in following days as directed by Director Kenny Under Zoom Extra. It is a project between a top legend and a reigning king in the region.

It is a video which you could say is on high demand and even Diamond himself was surprised when it registered 100,000 views on YouTube within just 48 minutes of upload.

