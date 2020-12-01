Urban TV’s presenter Deejay Crim believes that Kyadondo East lawmaker and Presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine is currently bigger than the MTV MAMA Awards.

Deejay Crim heaped props upon Bobi Wine during the 527 show when panelists were asked to name which artiste they would love watch perform live on stage if the awards are not hosted virtually in Uganda early next year.

His submission that Bobi Wine is bigger than the MAMA awards came after one of the panelist on the show suggested that he would love to watch Bobi Wine perform on the big stage but before he completed his opinion, Deejay Crim chipped in very fast to state that Bobi is now above that level.

When his turn came to choose his favorite artist whom he would love to grace the MAMA stage he picked The Mith.

Surprisingly, all the four media personalities who were on set showed Bebe Cool a thumbs down when he was mentioned.