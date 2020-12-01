Dan magic, the producer behind several of 2021 presidential candidate Bobi Wine’s hit songs, was injured during campaigns in Kayunga.

According to reports received on Tuesday afternoon, Oyerwot Brenny Daniel a.k.a Dan Magic was allegedly injured as police blocked Bobi Wine from campaigning in Kayunga.

Photos of the bleeding Dan Magic made rounds on social media showing Bobi Wine and his team attending to the injured music producer.

Bobi Wine attends to the injured Dan Magic (Facebook)

Dan Magic has been very vocal urging the youths to stand with Bobi Wine and is always part of the 2021 Presidential hopeful’s campaign team.

Renown journalist Raymond Mujuni confirmed the news through his Twitter account where he pointed out that the producer was injured in a scuffle as Bobi was being blocked.

We wish him a quick recovery!