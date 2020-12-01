Gospel rapper Edwin Ruyonga featured Ykee Benda on “Saala” which was released a year ago. The new visuals are out now!

Produced by Josh SB at Black Market Records, Saala (the audio) was released over a year ago but the visuals had never been shot.

Just like you’d predict from the title, Saala is a song about prayer as the artists sing about how God answered their prayers by giving them the women of their lives.

Ykee Benda provides the much required melody while Ruyonga flips through the verses with his trademark rapping style.

Watch the visuals here: