Konde Gang CEO Harmonize has bowed down for his former boss Diamond Platnumz after his new collaboration song with Rhumba maestro Koffi Olamide titled WAAH set a new YouTube record in East Africa.

Harmonize saluted Diamond after his latest release with Koffi Olamide notched one million views in just eight hours and two million views in 13 hours on the App, a milestone that is rare to achieve.

In the wake that Diamond managed to set the pace again for fellow artists, Harmonize saw no reason to downplay his efforts but rather to applaud him for being a trend setter.

The WAAH video – currently trending at number one on YouTube in East Africa – was directed by Director Kenny of Zoom Extra, a production company co-owned by Diamond and Kenny.

The last time we checked on the new track it had hit 3 million and it is still soaring higher each hour that passes.