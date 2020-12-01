It seems like singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool always gets nightmares whenever he spots his music nemesis-cum-presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine enjoying the limelight.

According to his critics, the masses that Bobi Wine always gathers on his campaign trails seem to leave Bebe Cool with a bitter taste.

While speaking in an interview on NBS TV, the vividly angry Bebe Cool revealed that he is in preparations to empty his bank accounts and mobilize his “boys” to battle Bobi Wine in these presidential campaigns in efforts of chasing clout.

He went on to note that according to his analysis, Bobi Wine is just copying notes from his book and that nd he is willing to take him on a fellow singer.

According to my analysis, Bobi Wine is just using tactics out of my book. Now, am going to challenge him and am at the moment in preparations and I have emptied my bank accounts and also contracted my youths to go into this challenge 10 times stronger. Bebe Cool

The “Wire Wire” singer furthermore claimed how Bobi Wine isn’t in any competition with President Museveni.