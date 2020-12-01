Presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine has confirmed that his producer Oyerwot Brenny Daniel a.k.a Sir Dan Magic was hit in the face by security enforcers while on his campaign trail in Kayunga.

The producer was rushed and bedridden to Nazigo Health Centre in Kyampisi, Kayunga where he received first treatment.

One of his security police officer who was attached to him by the Electoral Commission identified as ASP Kato was also injured in the scuffle among other members of his team.

The police and military have attacked us yet again, shot and injured many of my team members and other Ugandans who gathered to wave to me in Kayunga. My friend and producer Sir Dan Magic has been hit in the face! ASP Kato, a police officer attached to me has also been badly injured. Many comrades are gravely injured. Pray for Uganda. We shall overcome. Bobi Wine

After ensuring that Dan Magic was receiving treatment, Bobi Wine reembarked on his campaign trail to Jinja.