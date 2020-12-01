DStv’s SuperSport International will remain the ultimate home of ‘The Beautiful Game’ after renewing their broadcast relationship with the Premier League.

The deal makes SuperSport an official broadcaster of the Premier League until 2025 across the entire Africa Sub-Saharan territory in all languages and through all distribution platforms, including television, internet and mobile.

“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group Chief Executive. “We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception.

“The Premier League stirs the passions of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results. We are pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to our subscribers.”

The Premier League has long been arguably the best sporting league in the world and continues to offer unrivalled thrills and excitement. Just this season, 245 goals have been scored in just 78 matches – an average of 3.14 per match – and at the time of writing the top six places are covered by just three points.

Paul Molnar, Premier League Director of Broadcasting, said: “The Premier League is delighted to renew its long-standing partnership with SuperSport for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons.

“This renewal is testament to the outstanding content and production offering that SuperSport has consistently delivered to bring Premier League action to passionate fans in the region. We are looking forward to continuing to work with SuperSport and MultiChoice in the years ahead.”

Viewers on DStv and GOtv can see all their favourite stars from the African continent dominating Premier League pitches across England.

