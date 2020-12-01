Magic Town Music Limited CEO Ziza Bafana has started the last month of 2020 in a sorry state as he is bedridden suffering from an illness that is yet to be disclosed.

The information about Ziza Bafana’s health status came in late Monday night after photos of himself resting on a sickbed with a cannula and a syringe on his arm were shared.

The multi ward-winning Ragga, Reggae, and Dancehall artist shared the update on all his social media accounts where a number of his followers wished him a quick recovery.

As we dig deep to gather more information about what Ziza Bafana could be suffering from, lets join in prayer to wish him a quick recovery and total healing.