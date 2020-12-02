Bebe Cool is out to prove that Bobi Wine is incompetent and hence shouldn’t become the next president. He starts by exposing the NUP leader’s dirty past.

At the start of this week, Bebe Cool revealed how he had emptied his bank accounts and pledged to get back in the field, in full force, and fight against Bobi Wine.

According to my analysis, Bobi Wine is just using tactics out of my book. Now, am going to challenge him and am at the moment in preparations and I have emptied my bank accounts and also contracted my youths to go into this challenge 10 times stronger. Bebe Cool during an interview with NBS TV

Bobi Wine

Whatever that statement meant is starting to show already with how he has held nothing back in digging up Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu’s dirty past.

When you go to the Gagamel singer’s social media pages, you’ll come across a video of the energetic shirtless Bobi Wine singing cursing and obscene lyrics in studio.

It is not clear when the video was recorded but must be a very old video when Bobi Wine still had his shabby hair and when he still went by the title “Ghetto Gladiator”.

In the caption of the post, Bebe Cool sends greetings to NUP supporters who have since attacked him on the post for provoking them.

In a following post, Bebe also vows to expose Bobi Wine’s game of trying to blackmail security organisations in Uganda.

“Bobi Wine’s game of trying to blackmail security organisations in Uganda. Full story coming soon…” noted Bebe.

Bobi is yet to respond to Bebe’s attacks!