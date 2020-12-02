As the year winds down, Grenade Official has decided to re-establish his mark in the music industry with a new audio dubbed “Nteredde”.

Nteredde is a love song like many other songs from the youth singer. He also relays his lyrical touch as he expresses his dedication for the relationship.

Read Also: Grenade questions role of the heads of the Ugandan music industry

Grenade

This year, Grenade signed an ambassadorial deal with a renown beer brand and this song sounds very much like it would fall in those endorsement lines.

It won’t be a surprise if you get to hear it in one of the forthcoming ADs. Nonetheless, it’s a good to listen to.

The song was produced by Annest and mastered by Herbertskillz. Take a listen to the song below: