Ziza Bafana’s ex babymama, now a musician, known as Vanessa regrets the days she was in romance with youngster artist Kasadha John alias John Blaq.

The update comes through after Vanessa publicly claimed that during the time she was flattering and making love with the “Do That” singer, she was dreaming and deep in slumber.

The period that I was in love and romance with John Blaq I was deep asleep and as well dreaming. So those who have been asking that question I have answered you. I was like a person who had been chloroformed. Vanessa

Vanessa spoke out her mind after videos of her cuddling with John Blaq in bed sheets were leaked on social media.

She wondered how her child would feel when she crosses paths with the raunchy clips and stories that her mum hops from one man to another when she turns an adult.

In that manner, she disclosed how she doesn’t fancy dating an artist again following the turmoil that she went through after John Blaq.

She also noted that she is now single and has switched to dating serious businessmen.