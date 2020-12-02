Ever since singer Melissa Mulungi let loose and opened up her heart for dating, it seems like no man has since won her feelings.

This is evident after the singer took to her Twitter account to reveal that she is still single and intact after a period of more than a month when she permitted all those who had interests in her to shoot their shots.

Basing on how the situation is at the moment, she is ready to “try and error” in a new relationship but will only confirm that she is settled and contented when a ring is put on her finger.

To all those who are busy sending in your love applications, you will need to be a little more clearer with your intentions of walking her down the aisle because that is when you will probably fully win her heart.