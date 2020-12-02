Pastor Robert Kayanja rubbishes reports by several blogs that pointed out how he was against Uganda police in the recent riots. This follows a doctored video that went viral on social media. He also urges Ugandans to stay peaceful, fair, and respectful in the buildup to the 2021 elections.

In a video that made rounds on social media on 30th November, pastor Kayanja is heard pointing out how sometimes negotiation could be the answer to the ongoing political situation in the country rather than teargas and deaths that have been registered in recent weeks..

A couple of online blogs and local social media pages, however, ran a twisted story, tampering with the message to make it look like the pastor was hitting out and heavily blaming the police for the instability.

During a presser held at his church in Lubaga on Wednesday afternoon, pastor Kayanja revealed how the video was doctored by someone who edited out a large part of his message and used it to suit their own interests contrary to his own message in entirety which was for Ugandans to take care in this COVID-19 period.

“The messages I made for all Ugandans to treat each other with the utmost respect and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines set by the ministry of health and to keep the peace through the general elections is unfortunately in some corners being used to disseminate a particular propaganda narrative,” revealed the Robert Kayanja Ministries pastor.

Kayanja adds that his messages were purely pastoral and that he has been praying for peaceful elections in the nation since 28th September but someone chose to doctor a video which was posted on 30th November in which they mixed up issues within his address leaving out balanced information.

He urged leaders of different political groups to warn the people about COVID-19 as their first message before they even outline their plans ahead of the 2021 elections because COVID does not segregate basing on colour or political affiliation and should hence be treated as something dangerous.

The 58-year-old pastor also commented on the ongoing security situation in the country as he preached fairness, respect and dignity for all ahead of the looming 2021 general elections. “Inciting crowds is evil. You cannot burn the house where you’re living,” Kayanja noted as he quoted Romans 13 which partly states;

Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Romans 13 (KJV)

He added, “Peace in Uganda should be guarded jealously. My message has been, and still is, that there should be fairness and we should treat each other with utmost respect and dignity so that we can be able to have violent-free elections.”