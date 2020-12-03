With bars and other night parties still officially closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Bad Black is back at organising hookup parties and orgies.

The self-proclaimed sex worker Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black a.k.a Queen Masolo is the host of a hookup party set to happen on Friday 4th December at a reserved city hangout.

Through her social media, Bad Black has been announcing how the party will be one to remember for all those that will attend.

On Snapchat, she revealed how she has transported fresh belles from Western Uganda and that they will be part of the highly anticipated party.

Despite government and MoH’s continued warning against a breach of the set COVID guidelines, a couple of Kampala night spots still operate.

NBS Tv in a recent investigative report revealed how these hangouts operate even with knowledge from authorities.

Bad Black assures her guests that they will be safe and will have a night to remember as she also assures the availability of slay queens in plenty.