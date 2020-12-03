Presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine has yet again emphasized that his musical nemesis Bebe Cool will also enjoy much fun in the new Uganda when he officially wears the victor’s crown.

Bobi Wine came out clear to promise fellow rival artists fun in the new Uganda as he was responding to a question of what he thinks about artists who are against his mission of liberating the oppressed Ugandans.

During an interview with NBS TV, Bobi Wine maintained that he is even fighting for those who are against his cause reasoning that they are his brothers and sisters as he stands for the truth because he wants to see all Ugandans treated fairly and equally as well as have fun in the a new Uganda.

Bobi and Bebe

Definitely, definitely Bebe Cool will have much fun in the new Uganda and everybody who is against my cause. I even keep on telling the security agencies’ that keep on beating and teargasing our supporters that we are fighting for them. Bobi Wine

He added by calling upon artists who are against his cause not to under-look on themselves reasoning that they deserve more that being beggars and T-shirt distributors.