2021 presidential hopeful Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert believes that his nemesis and proclaimed NRM supporter Bebe Cool is only looking for relevance by attacking him.

On December 1st, Bebe Cool emphasised how he is ready to face Bobi Wine and challenge him as a fellow artist because he holds no challenge for President Museveni.

The Gagamel singer farther noted how Bobi is a selfish leader who only focuses on bettering his family and hence the type of leader Uganda wouldn’t need.

In reply to Bebe’s remarks, Bobi believes that there are several people who are against his calling just to seek relevance.

During an interview on Sanyuka TV, Bobi Wine revealed that he stands against whatever oppresses the Ugandans and whoever opposes him is on the other side.

I am standing for the truth. I am standing for what hurts people. I stand for selflessness and the new Uganda. This war is between the truth and whoever doesn’t want fairness, honesty, and equality amongst Ugandans. Bobi Wine

“Ofcourse you’ll find everyone wanting to fix themselves in the picture but I do not represent myself alone. Even those one’s you see fighting against what I stand for, I am fighting for them as well,” Bobi added.