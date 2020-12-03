It’s been quite rear to hear or get a comment from male celebrities opening up about their plans of getting married.

That seems to be in the past now as singer George William Kigozi alias Geosteady reveals to the public when he expects to take the ‘I DO’ vows.

Recently Geosteady had a bitter split with his baby mama Prima Kardashi. The two claim only to be co-parenting and emphasize how they can never get back together.

Basing on the rumors coming from our highly placed sources inside the Black Man Entertainment crew, Geosteady completely moved on and he is in a new relationship.

While speaking in an interview on Spark TV, the ‘Owooma’ singer revealed that he plans to settle down in a serious relationship and also put a ring on his lifetime lover in five years from now.

To furthermore confirm that the pair could be done and dusted, Geosteady went on to state how breaking up and being single is as normal as having breakfast and eating lunch on a daily basis.

