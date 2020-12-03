Fik Fameica dropped the visuals of his latest track dubbed Buligita on Wednesday night but all the talk is about Mutoni Etania whose appearance raises eyebrows.

In the video, the self-styled Fresh Bwoy is seen romantically caressing and carrying Etania who plays Buligita in the video.

Buligita is the woman who Fik wants to spend the rest of his life with according to the lyrics of the song and obviously, Etania’s role brings up questions.

Are they dating?

Nothing conclusive can be placed to answer that question but Fik and Etania have been seen together at different events together.

The NTV presenter has also been linked to relationship with DJ Slick Stuart and TNS manager Jeff Kiwa.

As the doubts keep on coming, watch the visuals of the new song below shot by Sasha Vybz: