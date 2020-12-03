Now with a busy studio of her own, UK-based Ugandan songstress Ang3lina is working on a new album which she believes will be her “best piece of work”.

Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina has always showcased sparks of brilliance in her music. The major criticism though is inconsistence.

“She drops one song in a year and yet she is greatly gifted, she underrates herself,” noted a fan a few months back.

In her own defence, Ang3lina noted that she always wants to release top quality sound and hence why she is never in a rush to drop new stuff just for the sake of it.

I always wanna give you the best of me. That’s why I ain’t in a rush to release anything just yet. Ang3lina

The songstress is, however, ready to put the talks about inconsistency behind her. She is in studio working on a new album.

The self-styled Ghetto Lover is optimistic that the forthcoming album will consist of her best work ever.

“I promise to make this album I put out next year my best piece of work. Not just music for the clubs, but something y’all can listen to and feel inspired from, motivated or even relate too. I’m going deep with it,” she revealed on Twitter.

Ang3lina is one of the very few Ugandan female producers. We await what she has in store for us. Fingers crossed!