Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Samali Karungi has politely requested music fans to learn how to use their data rightly rather than waste it while attacking and abusing the artists that they don’t like.

Sheebah spoke out her mind after realizing that most of the local fans use the internet and their data to issue ugly insults and fuel beef and rage amongst different artists.

She notes that there is a daring need to sensitize local fans on how to rightfully use the internet because many have failed.

The Nakyuka singer furthermore advised the local fans to borrow a leaf from those in Tanzania and Nigeria who use their data to watch and support their artists on YouTube especially during these days where artists have little bookings.