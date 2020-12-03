The Mighty Family comedian Samuel Okanya a.k.a Sammy who has been missing for the last couple of days after he was reportedly arrested by unknown security agencies resurfaced late Wednesday night.

Basing on a video clip sighted by this website, the comedian appeared with cuts and wounds in his head.

On bended knees, he apologized to President Museveni and The Comedy Store management for wrongly using his social media pages.

The visibly mentally tortured comedian is heard declaring that he has joined the NRM and now rallies support for Gen. Museveni in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The comedian went missing a day after sharing a video clip on his social media pages in which he is seen criticizing the current regime.

Okanya’s release came after the security agencies where put under pressure by his fans to release the youngster.

Watch the video below: