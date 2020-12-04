Comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi and wife Daphine Frankstock said their vows today at a wedding ceremony held at Mbuya Catholic Church.

The date 4th December 2020 will forever be a big one to remember in the homestead of the Idringi’s as the comedian put a ring on Daphine’s finger.

Since early 2019, Salvado has been promising to give Daphine all the happiness in the world and to walk her down the aisle.

The two have been living together since 2013 and are blessed with two beautiful children.

Daphine Frankstock and Patrick Salvado at their Kwanjula

The comedian officially proposed to the actress in January 2019 and in June that same year, the pair legalised their relationship in front of their parents at the traditional Kwanjula ceremony and wedding meetings have since been ongoing.

Today, they wedded in a church ceremony held at Mbuya Catholic Church before heading to a luncheon where only close friends and family were invited.

Let’s congratulate comedian @idringp and his wife Daphine Frankstock as they say “I Do” at Mbuya Catholic Church pic.twitter.com/V8bnzCj4Ab — MBU (@MBU) December 4, 2020

Congratulations to the couple!