Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata breathed his last on Friday 4th December 2020. His eventual demise came after weeks of him being hospitalized at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he battled an undisclosed illness.

Different celebrities have been sharing posts on their social media pages praying and wishing Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte a quick recovery in past days.

His son Sulaiman Sowedi Muwonge last week faced a hard time as social media was literred with rumors that Muzaata had already died. He put the rumors to bed as he urged his father’s followers not to spread the false reports.

Sulaiman who was taking full care of Muzaata at hospital refuted the reports of his dad’s death but confirmed that he is indeed bedridden and needed prayers.

The Sheikh, however, breathed his last on Friday and his death was widely announced by different public figures, news sources and his followers on social media.

Different celebrities immediately ran to their pages to pay tribute to the fallen Muslim leader who, in late 2019, was the talk of town for his rift with Eddy Kenzo.

Below are some of the messages from celebrities: